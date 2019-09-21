Comparing of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A)

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM.A), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.46 N/A 0.48 13.22 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 68 4.57 N/A 8.76 7.83

Demonstrates Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is presently more expensive than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.24% for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. with consensus target price of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation shares. About 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 4.9% 6.39% -10.14% 7.12% -9.96% 20.39%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans. The USDA Guarantees segment purchases portions of certain agricultural, rural development, business and industry, and community facilities loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Rural Utilities segment purchases and guarantees securities that are backed by eligible rural electric and telephone loans. The Institutional Credit segment engages in purchasing and guaranteeing general obligations of institutions that are secured by types of loans eligible under the Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, or Rural Utilities lines of business. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.