Comparing of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Both Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.74 N/A 0.48 12.69 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 7.7% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has an average target price of $7.5, and a 19.05% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. and CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 49.4% respectively. Insiders owned 26.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 1.86% -2.9% -4.29% 0.17% -19.6% 7.3% CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49%

For the past year Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has weaker performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats CURO Group Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.