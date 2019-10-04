Comparing of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

As Application Software businesses, Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 83 3.71 63.81M 1.48 57.62 My Size Inc. N/A 0.00 24.17M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 77,289,244.19% 65.6% 29% My Size Inc. 5,183,358,352.99% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and My Size Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$96 is Manhattan Associates Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats My Size Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.