Comparing of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

Both Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 66 8.94 N/A 1.48 57.62 LINE Corporation 32 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Manhattan Associates Inc. and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and LINE Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LINE Corporation are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. LINE Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Manhattan Associates Inc. and LINE Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Manhattan Associates Inc. is $96, with potential upside of 15.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.09% of LINE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. has 100.59% stronger performance while LINE Corporation has -6.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats LINE Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.