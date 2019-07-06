Comparing of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Manhattan Associates Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Manhattan Associates Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.40% 33.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Manhattan Associates Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. N/A 57 41.33 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Manhattan Associates Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 136.30%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manhattan Associates Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Associates Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.56. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Manhattan Associates Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.