Comparing of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates Inc. 61 9.27 N/A 1.57 41.33 Dropbox Inc. 24 6.63 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Manhattan Associates Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Manhattan Associates Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 73.4% 33% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Manhattan Associates Inc. Its rival Dropbox Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Manhattan Associates Inc. and Dropbox Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 40.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.4% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manhattan Associates Inc. -3.05% 13.04% 21.9% 30.2% 46.23% 53.03% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Manhattan Associates Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dropbox Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.