Comparing of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A)

This is a contrast between Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 15 0.26 N/A 4.64 1.40 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 14 0.00 N/A 0.73 18.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.12% -2.83% 2.41% -1.12% 34.9% 18.84%

For the past year Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had bullish trend.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.