Comparing of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) and Its Peers

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has 80.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.64% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.30% 19.20% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. N/A 17 3.17 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

$21 is the average price target of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., with a potential upside of 190.06%. The rivals have a potential upside of 20.89%. With higher probable upside potential for Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s rivals, analysts think Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.66% -17.98% -34.68% -43.91% -56.45% -18.3% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.87 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.