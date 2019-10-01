Comparing of MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 11 0.00 5.92M 0.32 33.29 Smartsheet Inc. 44 0.00 74.23M -0.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MAM Software Group Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MAM Software Group Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 51,523,063.53% 25% 11.9% Smartsheet Inc. 167,637,759.71% -35% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MAM Software Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Smartsheet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Smartsheet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and Smartsheet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Smartsheet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$12.12 is MAM Software Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.25%. Competitively the consensus target price of Smartsheet Inc. is $51.25, which is potential 42.68% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Smartsheet Inc. appears more favorable than MAM Software Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% are MAM Software Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

Smartsheet Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.