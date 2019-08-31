Comparing of Majesco (MJCO) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.51 N/A 0.18 53.22 Workiva Inc. 53 8.16 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Majesco and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.37. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Majesco’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Workiva Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Majesco is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Majesco and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.5% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 70.6% of Majesco’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Majesco was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.