Comparing of Majesco (MJCO) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

This is a contrast between Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Majesco 8 2.43 N/A 0.18 53.22 Workday Inc. 199 14.35 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Majesco and Workday Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Majesco’s 0.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Workday Inc. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Majesco are 2 and 2. Competitively, Workday Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Majesco’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.5% of Majesco shares and 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares. Majesco’s share owned by insiders are 70.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Workday Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Majesco’s stock price has bigger growth than Workday Inc.

Summary

Majesco beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.