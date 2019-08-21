Comparing of Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden Holdings Ltd. 1 0.03 N/A -6.18 0.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 71 1.78 N/A 3.70 20.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Maiden Holdings Ltd. has a consensus price target of $1, and a 103.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 80.4%. 3.4% are Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maiden Holdings Ltd. -2.94% -26.12% -19.79% -57.33% -94.24% -70% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year Maiden Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Selective Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats Maiden Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workersÂ’ compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.