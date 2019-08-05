Comparing of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.49 N/A 0.43 21.18 PagerDuty Inc. 48 21.99 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and PagerDuty Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s upside potential is 20.69% at a $10.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has stronger performance than PagerDuty Inc.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PagerDuty Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.