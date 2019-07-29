Comparing of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

This is a contrast between Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.54 N/A 0.43 20.86 Box Inc. 20 3.90 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Box Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6% Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.94 beta means Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Box Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Box Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 16.93% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.5. Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 consensus price target and a 45.92% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.6% and 67.8% respectively. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was more bullish than Box Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Box Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.