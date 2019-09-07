Comparing of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 55.04% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.