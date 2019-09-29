Comparing of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 142,975,206.61% -40.1% -37.2% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 229,091,528.26% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 275.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.