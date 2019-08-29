Comparing of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (:)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, Cue Biopharma Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 58.26%.

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.