Comparing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 111 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 45.8. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 41.50% for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $128. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 591.26%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. About 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.