Comparing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|104
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synthorx Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $150.5, and a 75.61% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
