Comparing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 104 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 while its Current Ratio is 45.8. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synthorx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $150.5, and a 75.61% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 86.2% respectively. Insiders owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 8.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.