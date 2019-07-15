Comparing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We are comparing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.28 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.00% and an $128 average price target. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 17.10% and its average price target is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.