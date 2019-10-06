Comparing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

We will be comparing the differences between Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,708,684.97% -8.7% -8.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,087,210,363.07% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $150.5, and a 70.13% upside potential. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 335.90% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.9% and 72.4% respectively. 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.