Comparing of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 113 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.80 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $128, while its potential upside is 49.88%. Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 386.01%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 0% respectively. About 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.