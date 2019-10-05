Comparing of Macy’s Inc. (M) and Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) and Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) compete with each other in the Department Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s Inc. 16 -0.35 307.71M 3.49 6.52 Dillard’s Inc. 61 -0.93 9.32M 6.26 11.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Macy’s Inc. and Dillard’s Inc. Dillard’s Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Macy’s Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Macy’s Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Dillard’s Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s Inc. 1,968,714,011.52% 18.1% 5.6% Dillard’s Inc. 15,313,835.03% 10% 4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Macy’s Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Dillard’s Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

Macy’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Dillard’s Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Dillard’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Macy’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Macy’s Inc. and Dillard’s Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dillard’s Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Macy’s Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 70.45%. Meanwhile, Dillard’s Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential downside is -33.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Macy’s Inc. seems more appealing than Dillard’s Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.5% of Macy’s Inc. shares and 0% of Dillard’s Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Macy’s Inc. shares. Competitively, Dillard’s Inc. has 17.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macy’s Inc. -2.24% 6.26% -2.74% -11.63% -43.56% -23.67% Dillard’s Inc. -7.79% 22.44% 9.03% 8.72% -11.23% 20.68%

For the past year Macy’s Inc. had bearish trend while Dillard’s Inc. had bullish trend.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry. As of August 21, 2017, it operated approximately 700 department stores under the MacyÂ’s and BloomingdaleÂ’s brands; 150 specialty stores under the BloomingdaleÂ’s, The Outlet, Bluemercury, and MacyÂ’s Backstage brands in the United States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, it operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to MacyÂ’s, Inc. in June 2007. MacyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which features online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 293 Dillard's stores, including 25 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.