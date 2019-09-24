Comparing of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 16 11.29 N/A -3.87 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MacroGenics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MacroGenics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.05 beta which makes it 105.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MacroGenics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc. has a 105.64% upside potential and an average price target of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.