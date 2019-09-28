Comparing of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

We are contrasting MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights MacroGenics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 319,122,933.14% -57.7% -44.8% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,384,615.38% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. Its rival Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MacroGenics Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 117.04%. Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 234.76%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.