Comparing of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Both MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 17 10.30 N/A -3.87 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1243.59 N/A -0.15 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -767.8% -96.9%

Volatility and Risk

MacroGenics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.85 beta. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 2.1 beta is the reason why it is 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MacroGenics Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. MacroGenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 83.90% for MacroGenics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MacroGenics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 14.6%. MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.6% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.95% -12.79% -13.61% -17.5% 69.67% 53.9%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. was less bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.