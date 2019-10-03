Comparing of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MacroGenics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics Inc. 323,306,627.82% -57.7% -44.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96,285,548.46% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.3 beta indicates that MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

MacroGenics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MacroGenics Inc. has a 128.62% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year MacroGenics Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.