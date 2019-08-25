Comparing of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) and Its Competitors

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has 77.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -23.00% -10.30% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 2.64 5.31 2.67

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. presently has an average price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of -24.42%. The peers have a potential upside of 45.78%. Based on the results shown earlier, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.87% 26.58% 44.37% 11.54% -7.97% 35.22% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. are 5 and 3.7. Competitively, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.94 shows that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s peers are 44.25% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Dividends

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.