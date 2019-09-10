Comparing of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 17 2.50 N/A -2.32 0.00 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 19 3.62 N/A 0.99 23.30

Table 1 highlights MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.00% -23% -10.3% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.94 beta. Competitively, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cypress Semiconductor Corporation are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The average target price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is $14.33, with potential downside of -34.21%. On the other hand, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s potential downside is -21.22% and its average target price is $18.27. Based on the results given earlier, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is looking more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 82.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. 0.87% 26.58% 44.37% 11.54% -7.97% 35.22% Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 1.14% 2.91% 35.68% 63.37% 30.44% 80.58%

For the past year MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation beats MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various market, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreen and fingerprint reader products; USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards; and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy and ZigBee radios, and WICED development platforms for the Internet of things (IoT). This segment also offers wireless IoT connectivity solutions. The Memory Products Division provides NOR and NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM) products, HyperRAm, synchronous and asynchronous SRAMs, nvSRAMs, F-RAM ferroelectric memory devices, and specialty memories and clocks. The company serves various markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, computation, white goods, communications, handsets, PC peripherals, mobile devices, networking, telecommunications, video, data communications, and medical markets. It sells its semiconductor products through distributors and manufacturing representative firms, as well as through sales force to direct original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers. The company has a strategic foundry partnership with HuaHong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.