Comparing of Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

We are comparing Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation 15 2.90 N/A 0.94 16.31 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 44 3.14 N/A 3.66 13.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mackinac Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc. Heartland Financial USA Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mackinac Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Heartland Financial USA Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mackinac Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 6.6% 0.8% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that Mackinac Financial Corporation is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mackinac Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s potential upside is 15.14% and its average price target is $53.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mackinac Financial Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Mackinac Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.