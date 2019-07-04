Comparing of Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) and First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) compete with each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial Corporation 15 3.08 N/A 0.94 16.84 First Financial Bankshares Inc. 30 11.04 N/A 1.98 30.57

Demonstrates Mackinac Financial Corporation and First Financial Bankshares Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. First Financial Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mackinac Financial Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Mackinac Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57% of Mackinac Financial Corporation shares and 62.3% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Mackinac Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mackinac Financial Corporation 1.47% 1.66% -0.06% 0.06% 2.06% 16.48% First Financial Bankshares Inc. -0.95% 0.68% -3.85% -5.2% 16.85% 4.82%

For the past year Mackinac Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than First Financial Bankshares Inc.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.