Comparing of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Office company, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has 96.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 78.79% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has 8.85% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.80% 5.40% Industry Average 6.86% 9.23% 2.36%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation N/A 22 7.62 Industry Average 51.59M 751.81M 98.25

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.25

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $24.5, suggesting a potential upside of 2.64%. As a group, REIT – Office companies have a potential upside of 14.87%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.66% 2.36% 9.79% 11.6% 27.09% 17.36% Industry Average 1.67% 2.88% 6.73% 9.55% 12.38% 18.37%

For the past year Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.89 which is 11.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s competitors beat Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.