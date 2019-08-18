Comparing of Macerich Company (MAC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Macerich Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Macerich Company has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Macerich Company and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.40% 1.10% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Macerich Company and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company N/A 39 46.55 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Macerich Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Macerich Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Macerich Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 1.53 2.27

$39 is the consensus price target of Macerich Company, with a potential upside of 33.11%. The potential upside of the rivals is 1.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ view is that Macerich Company’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macerich Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Macerich Company had bearish trend while Macerich Company’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich Company is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Macerich Company’s competitors’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Macerich Company does not pay a dividend.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.