Comparing of Macerich Company (MAC) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL)

Both Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) and CBL & Associates Properties Inc (NYSE:CBL) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich Company 40 4.55 N/A 0.71 59.93 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 2 0.21 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0.00% -3.1% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Macerich Company’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. In other hand, CBL & Associates Properties Inc has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Macerich Company and CBL & Associates Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich Company 1 5 0 2.83 CBL & Associates Properties Inc 0 1 0 2.00

Macerich Company has an average target price of $41.2, and a 25.72% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of CBL & Associates Properties Inc is $3, which is potential 201.48% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, CBL & Associates Properties Inc is looking more favorable than Macerich Company, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Macerich Company and CBL & Associates Properties Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Macerich Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of CBL & Associates Properties Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macerich Company 4.27% -1.19% -3.91% -16.88% -23.96% -1.83% CBL & Associates Properties Inc 1.6% -8.63% -43.81% -58.5% -70.19% -33.85%

For the past year Macerich Company has stronger performance than CBL & Associates Properties Inc

Summary

Macerich Company beats CBL & Associates Properties Inc on 8 of the 9 factors.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties. CBL & Associates Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee with additional offices in Waltham, Massachusetts; Chesterfield, Missouri; and Irving, Texas.