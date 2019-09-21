Comparing of Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Macatawa Bank Corporation has 32.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.20% 1.50% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation N/A 10 12.37 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Macatawa Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The potential upside of the peers is 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macatawa Bank Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that Macatawa Bank Corporation is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Macatawa Bank Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Macatawa Bank Corporation’s peers beat Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.