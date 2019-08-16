Comparing of Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank Corporation 10 4.18 N/A 0.83 12.37 Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.69 N/A 1.24 15.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Macatawa Bank Corporation and Byline Bancorp Inc. Byline Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.3% of Macatawa Bank Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.2% of Byline Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Byline Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macatawa Bank Corporation 1.48% 0.19% 1.28% 4.15% -16.22% 6.86% Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation has weaker performance than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Byline Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.