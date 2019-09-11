Comparing of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) and William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) compete with each other in the Residential Construction sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes Inc. 30 0.42 N/A 3.87 9.13 William Lyon Homes 18 0.34 N/A 2.33 8.42

Table 1 demonstrates M/I Homes Inc. and William Lyon Homes’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. William Lyon Homes has lower revenue and earnings than M/I Homes Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. M/I Homes Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than William Lyon Homes.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.3% William Lyon Homes 0.00% 10.8% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

M/I Homes Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.05. Competitively, William Lyon Homes’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for M/I Homes Inc. and William Lyon Homes are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 William Lyon Homes 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, William Lyon Homes’s potential upside is 18.62% and its average price target is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

M/I Homes Inc. and William Lyon Homes has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 0%. 0.3% are M/I Homes Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, William Lyon Homes has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M/I Homes Inc. 11.05% 23.07% 23.8% 38.76% 38.71% 68.27% William Lyon Homes 6.1% 5.59% 13.79% 55.01% -9.49% 83.72%

For the past year M/I Homes Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than William Lyon Homes.

Summary

M/I Homes Inc. beats William Lyon Homes on 9 of the 10 factors.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates in six segments: California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. The company sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 13,626 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.