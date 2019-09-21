Comparing of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

As Residential Construction companies, M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) and Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes Inc. 30 0.43 N/A 3.87 9.13 Toll Brothers Inc. 37 0.75 N/A 4.94 7.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Toll Brothers Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to M/I Homes Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. M/I Homes Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Toll Brothers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.3% Toll Brothers Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

M/I Homes Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Toll Brothers Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for M/I Homes Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Toll Brothers Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Toll Brothers Inc.’s potential downside is -5.13% and its average price target is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

M/I Homes Inc. and Toll Brothers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.2% and 84.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of M/I Homes Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Toll Brothers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M/I Homes Inc. 11.05% 23.07% 23.8% 38.76% 38.71% 68.27% Toll Brothers Inc. 1.96% -2.68% -5.74% 0.7% 2.27% 9.23%

For the past year M/I Homes Inc. was more bullish than Toll Brothers Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Toll Brothers Inc. beats M/I Homes Inc.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets under the Toll Brothers City Living name. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates golf courses and country clubs that are associated with various master planned communities; develops and sells land to other builders; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. The company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers in 19 states in the United States. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.