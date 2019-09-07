Comparing of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Since Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 59 4.48 N/A -6.35 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 177 13.85 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lyft Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. HubSpot Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lyft Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 66.58% for Lyft Inc. with average price target of $74.13. Competitively the average price target of HubSpot Inc. is $205, which is potential 8.37% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than HubSpot Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 97.2% of HubSpot Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares. Comparatively, HubSpot Inc. has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.