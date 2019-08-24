Comparing of Lydall Inc. (LDL) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 23 0.40 N/A 1.64 14.36 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.27 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lydall Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lydall Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$48 is Lydall Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 145.90%. Meanwhile, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 88.68%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lydall Inc. is looking more favorable than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Lydall Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31%

For the past year Lydall Inc. was less bullish than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.