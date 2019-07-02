Comparing of Lydall Inc. (LDL) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

We are contrasting Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 23 0.44 N/A 1.64 12.49 Adient plc 19 0.13 N/A -16.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lydall Inc. and Adient plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lydall Inc. and Adient plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Adient plc 0.00% -53.2% -14.4%

Liquidity

Lydall Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Adient plc’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adient plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lydall Inc. and Adient plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25

The upside potential is 135.64% for Lydall Inc. with average target price of $48. Competitively the average target price of Adient plc is $22.25, which is potential -7.52% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Lydall Inc. appears more favorable than Adient plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lydall Inc. and Adient plc are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 0% respectively. About 3.9% of Lydall Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Adient plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. -7.85% -19.55% -25.36% -17.18% -49.96% 1.13% Adient plc -7.4% -14.03% 3.29% -5.2% -63.41% 35.46%

For the past year Lydall Inc. has weaker performance than Adient plc

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats Adient plc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.