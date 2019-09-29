Comparing of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Its Rivals

As Application Software company, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Luokung Technology Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|1,905,035,971.22%
|-42.50%
|-23.40%
|Industry Average
|7.81%
|38.75%
|7.77%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|132.40M
|7
|0.00
|Industry Average
|29.48M
|377.72M
|289.71
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.77
|2.71
|2.59
The competitors have a potential upside of 72.43%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
|Industry Average
|7.74%
|10.18%
|23.27%
|42.38%
|68.24%
|53.55%
For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has weaker performance than Luokung Technology Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
Luokung Technology Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Luokung Technology Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Luokung Technology Corp.
