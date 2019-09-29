Comparing of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) and Its Rivals

As Application Software company, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Luokung Technology Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 1,905,035,971.22% -42.50% -23.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 132.40M 7 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 72.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has weaker performance than Luokung Technology Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Luokung Technology Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Luokung Technology Corp.