Comparing of Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Both Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated 5 3.06 N/A 0.06 90.35 Trimble Inc. 41 3.00 N/A 1.21 34.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Luna Innovations Incorporated and Trimble Inc. Trimble Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Luna Innovations Incorporated. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Luna Innovations Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Trimble Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Trimble Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trimble Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luna Innovations Incorporated are 3.3 and 2.7. Competitively, Trimble Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luna Innovations Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Luna Innovations Incorporated and Trimble Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Trimble Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 19.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.5% of Trimble Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% are Luna Innovations Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Trimble Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year Luna Innovations Incorporated was more bullish than Trimble Inc.

Summary

Trimble Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.