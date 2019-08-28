Comparing of Luminex Corporation (LMNX) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Since Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 22 2.79 N/A 0.09 246.93 Predictive Oncology Inc. 1 13.93 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Predictive Oncology Inc. 0.00% -714.1% -255.2%

Volatility and Risk

Luminex Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Predictive Oncology Inc.’s 141.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Luminex Corporation is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Predictive Oncology Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Luminex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Predictive Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Luminex Corporation and Predictive Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 4.5%. 3.7% are Luminex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% Predictive Oncology Inc. -6.88% -17.72% -9.72% -38.1% -43.48% 4.99%

For the past year Luminex Corporation had bearish trend while Predictive Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats Predictive Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.