Comparing of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Its Rivals

As Communication Equipment company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 96.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lumentum Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.60% 0.90% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Lumentum Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. N/A 53 124.19 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

Lumentum Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $68.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 69.92%. Based on the results shown earlier, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.27 shows that Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s peers are 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Lumentum Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.