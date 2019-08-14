Comparing of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 52 2.83 N/A 0.46 124.19 Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.45 N/A 0.42 15.73

Demonstrates Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Casa Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lumentum Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Casa Systems Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Casa Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Casa Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is $68.25, with potential upside of 17.98%. Competitively the average price target of Casa Systems Inc. is $10.33, which is potential 56.04% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Casa Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 68.6%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. has 34.8% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Casa Systems Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.