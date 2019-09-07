Comparing of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) and ARRIS International plc (:)

We are comparing Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and ARRIS International plc (:) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.77 N/A 0.46 124.19 ARRIS International plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lumentum Holdings Inc. and ARRIS International plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lumentum Holdings Inc. and ARRIS International plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% ARRIS International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and ARRIS International plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 ARRIS International plc 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 18.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and ARRIS International plc are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 85.11% respectively. About 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.32% of ARRIS International plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% ARRIS International plc 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats ARRIS International plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media entertainment and data communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Customer Premises Equipment and Network & Cloud. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers various product solutions, including set-top boxes, gateways, digital subscriber lines and cable modems, and wireless connectivity or other wired connectivity products that enable service providers to offer voice, video, and high-speed data services to residential and business subscribers. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support, professional services, and systems integration capabilities; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.