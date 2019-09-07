Comparing of LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) have been rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 11.17 N/A 3.89 11.84 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 84 17.06 N/A 1.37 67.27

Table 1 demonstrates LTC Properties Inc. and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Universal Health Realty Income Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to LTC Properties Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. LTC Properties Inc. is currently more affordable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0.00% 12% 5%

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.81 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LTC Properties Inc. and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 65.3%. LTC Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 1.59% 8.81% 14.81% 34.87% 40.19% 50.17%

For the past year LTC Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats LTC Properties Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.