Comparing of LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.27 N/A 1.12 32.14

In table 1 we can see LSC Communications Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for LSC Communications Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.17, while its potential downside is -8.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LSC Communications Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 84.9%. Insiders owned 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. Competitively, 14.3% are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance while Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.