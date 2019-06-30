Comparing of LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 7 0.03 N/A -4.09 0.00 CBIZ Inc. 20 1.16 N/A 1.13 17.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LSC Communications Inc. and CBIZ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% CBIZ Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 5.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor CBIZ Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. CBIZ Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LSC Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of LSC Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.3% of CBIZ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of CBIZ Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71% CBIZ Inc. 0.1% -5.61% -2.09% -10.51% 1.13% -0.15%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CBIZ Inc.

Summary

CBIZ Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.